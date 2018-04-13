Spring Snow, High Winds Swirl Across Utah

Temperatures rapidly dropped in Utah on Thursday, April 12, as a storm swept through with snow and high winds. Winds up to 70 miles per hour were reported west of Salt Lake City in Wendover, according to the National Weather Service.Mountainous areas could see a foot or more of snow before the storm ended, the weather service said.This video shows conditions in Summit County as the rain turned to snow. Up to five inches of snow was expected in the county with the possibility of up to 10 inches in some spots. Credit: Summit County, Utah via Storyful