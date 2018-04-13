Drone Footage Shows Long Lines for Water in Flint

Flint, Michigan, residents waited in long lines for the final free bottles of water after Gov Rick Snyder announced Friday, April 6, the program would be ending after two years. The last distribution site closed on Tuesday.Officials said the water’s lead levels were now within federal guidelines and continue to improve, which is why the program would be shut down. But residents said the water is still not safe to drink, and protesters descended on the capitol on Wednesday.Flint’s water became contaminated when the city’s water source was switched from Lake Huron to the Flint River. The water caused lead to leach from the city’s pipes, causing health problems for residents. Snyder recognized the issues about two years ago, and programs were put into place to replace the city’s pipes and also provide the free water bottles to residents until the problem could be fixed.This drone footage shows the long lines for water. Credit: Dial Dirtmuscle via Storyful