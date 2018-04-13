Thousands of students protest job quotas in Bangladesh

“Tens of thousands of university students marched in cities across Bangladesh on Wednesday (April 11) in one of the biggest protests faced by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in her decade in power,” Channel NewsAsia reported.

In the video, students can be seen protesting against a quota system for government jobs.

As a result of the protests, Prime Minister Hasina announced on April 11 the abolishment of the decades-old quota system for recruiting government officials through an annual civil service exam, The Wire reported.