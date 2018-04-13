News

Oklahoma Firefighters Reunite With Premature Twins They Saved at Birth

A group of Oklahoma City firefighters reunited with a set of premature twin girls they helped save at birth on New Year’s Eve.According to the Oklahoma City Fire Department, Engine 15 responded to an active childbirth call on December 31. Upon arrival, firefighters noted how “incredibly small” the twin girls were and quickly rushed the pair to hospital, with one firefighter holding one of the twins next to him for warmth.A clip shared to the department’s Facebook page shows the firefighters involved – Travis Fryrear, Timothy Radford, Nathan Vandervort and Chad Grant – reuniting with the twins and their mother, Jerany Santiago.Local media report that Santiago had only found out earlier that day that she was 23 weeks pregnant, hours before she gave birth in her bathroom. Credit: Oklahoma City Fire Department via Storyful

