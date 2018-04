A Milwaukee bus driver witnessed a coyote being chased by a cat in the city’s Riverwest neighborhood on Monday, April 2.Footage shared on the Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) YouTube account shows driver Johnel Morris react to a fierce chase between feline and canine on North Holten Street.The footage shows a coyote sprinting across the street, followed by a black cat. Credit: RideMCTS via Storyful