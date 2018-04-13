News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
 

Investigation into Hither Green burglar continues as police chief warns of removing shrine

Two burglars entered a property on South Park Crescent in Hither Green, South London on April 4.

The owner of the home, 78-year-old, Richard Osborn-Brooks found them inside and allegedly stabbed one of them to death after being threatened with a screwdriver.

38-year-old Henry Vincent then left the property and collapsed nearby where he was found by paramedics with a stab injury to his upper body.

He was taken to hospital but died soon after 3.30am.

Police are still searching for Billy Jeeves, who is also suspected to be involved in the break-in although his van was found totally destroyed and burnt in Orpington.

The home owner Richard Osborn-Brooks was initially arrested on suspicion of murder, but released with no further action.

This has opened up national discussion about whether or not it is right to kill a burglar.

Throughout the week, the street has become what can only be described as a floral battleground; the family of the deceased burglar have been tying flowers and balloons to the fence opposite the house involved as a shine to him whilst others have been tearing down the memorial.

Latest

0413_1800_wa_eating
0:20

Another driver caught eating behind the wheel
0413_1800_wa_dolphin
1:03

Wild dolphin filmed giving birth for the first time in Australia
0413_1800_wa_angrymum
1:32

Angry mum calls for security guards at school after 13yo girl bashed
0413_1800_wa_shock
0:28

Girl struck down by electric shock loses vision
0413_1800_wa_insurance
1:37

Insurance warning for older Australians travelling overseas
0413_1800_qld_boy
1:15

Little boy returns home after surgery to save his leg
0413_1800_nsw_MND
2:00

Motor neurone disease sufferer and ice bucket challenge creator gets voice back
0413_1800_qld_draught
0:22

Grazier walks free after rorting drought assistance

Featured

Say goodbye to power cords thanks to James Dyson
3:02

Say goodbye to power cords thanks to James Dyson
Curious boy narrowly escapes falling drawers
0:56

Curious boy narrowly escapes falling drawers
Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
1:10

Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
0403_0500_nat_policebrutality
2:06

Shocking video shows apparent police brutality
0402_1800_sa_children
1:41

Squalid conditions of the home two young children were living in
0402_1800_vic_shovel
1:33

Man hit over the head with shovel in campsite attack
0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'