Players Clear Benches After Rockies' Arenado Loses His Cool With Padres Pitcher

Players cleared both benches at Coors Field in Denver on Wednesday, April 11, during an MLB meeting between the San Diego Padres and Colorado Rockies after Padres pitcher Luis Perdomo threw a ball behind Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado.Footage shared by the league shows Arenado leaving the plate in fury after the ball whistled by his shoulder. Perdomo throws a glove at Arenado, who then swings for Perdomo, leading to a brawl involving both teams.Speaking to media after the game, Arenado said he expects to receive a suspension. Credit: Spencer Clark via Storyful