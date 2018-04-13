Business owner receives huge bill for building

A business owner faces losing her livelihood after being financially crippled by a council demands to restore the medieval facade of her shop "in keeping with the heritage" of a historic market town. Dawn Branigan, 57, has been forced to spend a staggering £150,000 on renovations to the Grade-II listed building, which dates back to 1450. She had started minor repairs to the store, which is the oldest edifice on Daventry High Street in Northamptonshire after originally being told it did not have listed status.