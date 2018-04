A devastated farmer has pleaded with thieves to return a cherished pet - a lamb dubbed Flop because of his unusually floppy ears. Valerie Howells, 60, was looking after the one-year-old for friends when he was snatched by two masked thieves overnight. The culprits were caught stealing Flop - who was born underweight and was underdeveloped - on CCTV. Mrs Howells said she feared Flop may already be dead but said the family just “want him back”.