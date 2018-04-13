Wealthy lawyer celebrates birthday with $4.5m bash

A mega rich lawyer famous for throwing extravagant parties for his kids celebrated his own birthday with a lavish $4.5m bash. Thomas J. Henry toasted turning 56 with a party featuring fire dancers, flowing champagne and A-list attendees including Cardi B, Austin Mahone and DJ Khaled. The wealthy personal injury attorney first hit headlines in 2016 for splashing $6m on a quinceañera for his daughter Maya at which Nick Jonas and Pitbull performed. And in December, Maya's big brother Henry marked his 18th with an equally decadent bash complete with burlesque dancers and a Ferrari for his present.