Ram raiders trying to rip out cash machine

This is the dramatic moment a gang of ram raiders used a fork-lift truck to try and steal cash machine before they smashed a police car window and made their escape. Shocking CCTV shows the stolen vehicle being repeatedly driven into the front of the Co-op store as the would-be thieves tried to smash their way in to rob an ATM. As police arrived seconds later, the offenders fled after smashing the windscreen of the squad car - causing cuts to the face of two officers.