This shocking footage filmed by animals rights campaigners shows the squalid and cramped conditions of chickens living at a farm which supplies Asda, Lidl and Nando's Thousands of birds have allegedly been forced to live alongside the carcasses of rotting corpses in sheds with no natural light. The video, released by animal welfare charity Peta, shows the small chickens cooped up in long rows with barely any walking space at Stewkley Farm, Bucks.