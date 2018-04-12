Corbyn on Syria: More bombing will not save life

Jeremy Corbyn has condemned Donald Trump's rhetoric on Syria and said: "More bombing, more killing, more war will not save life."

Speaking during a visit to Derby, the Labour leader was asked about the US president's tweet yesterday in which he said that "nice and new and 'smart'" missiles would soon be fired towards Syria.

Mr Corbyn said: "I think the whole world should be alarmed at that sort of instant reaction - sending stuff out on social media to make policy."