This video shows a UK rapper creating rhymes with lyrics that include the names of his Facebook friends. Charlie Rowe, 27, a.k.a The Crowe, is currently recording his second album, and created a Facebook friends rap video in his spare time. But the rapper from Exeter, Devon, was amazed when the video found traction online, attracting over 19,000 views. One fan posted a tribute to his piece using the lyrics from the famous tune Rapper's Delight.