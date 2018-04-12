First Panels Erected in US-Mexico Border Wall Replacement Project
The first panels of the Santa Teresa Border Wall Replacement Project have been installed west of the Santa Teresa Port of Entry, near El Paso, on the US-Mexico border, US authorities said.US Customs and Border Protection said that the project was instigated by presidential executive order and was expected to cost about $73.3 million.The planned 390-day project involves replacing a 20-mile stretch of existing vehicle barriers with 18-to-30-foot high bollard-style walls, authorities said.This footage shows the first panels being put into place. Credit: Mani Albrecht via Storyful