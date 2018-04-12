Full-time waitress makes meals for the homeless

A kindhearted waitress whips up fresh meals for the homeless in her community and says she has dished out 75,000 DINNERS from her own kitchen. Granny Gloria Lewis, 54, spends her weekends making 225 fresh dinners and 180 breakfasts from her two-stove, four-fridge kitchen after years of living on the brink of homelessness in her low-income job. Gloria, who moved to the US from Barbados in 1987, spends $700 on groceries every weekend to make dozens of home-cooked meals for those in need.