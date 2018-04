A partially paralyzed Humboldt Broncos player says he is eager to continue his hockey career by taking up sledge hockey. Ryan Straschnitzki was one of the players who survived the Broncos' bus crash. When Kevin Rempel heard about Straschnitzki ’s plan he reached out. Rempel is a former sledge hockey Paralympian, and spoke to The National about the tragedy and his hopes for all the victims.