Canadian cold case catches potential break

A Canadian cold case has caught a potential break, thanks to a controversial DNA tool that has given investigators an idea of what the suspect may have looked like. Victoria, B.C. couple Jay Cook, 20, and 18-year-old Tanya Van Cuylenborg were found dead during a trip into Washington state in 1987. There's been little progress on their case in decades. Police caution that the image is more of a prediction rather than a photo. But for the families involved, seeing the potential likeness of the person who may have killed their loved ones was no less difficult.