When Monkey Fist lands Alviti's (Ralph Macchio) big account to provide security for his parking garages, Kevin inadvertently derails Rootger's efforts to study for his security guard test and puts the new job in jeopardy, much to Vanessa's dismay. Also, Kendra and Chale try to persuade an investor to help finance their brew pub idea, on Kevin Can Wait, Monday, April 16 at 8/7c. Only CBS