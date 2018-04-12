The Talk Pregnant Khloé Kardashian Cheated on by Tristan Thompson

There are multiple reports that Tristan Thompson cheated on Khloe Kardashian who is nine months pregnant with their baby. "No woman who's about to have a baby should ever be in this position," says "Top Talker" Piers Morgan. "This guy has [bad] form for this and Khloé can't really sit back and pretend to be absolutely shocked perhaps that he's doing exactly the same to her as he did to his last girlfriend." Sharon Osbourne sympathizes with Kardashian, saying, "It's like they're the new rock stars, so it would have been like in the 70s going with a rock star and you go, 'Oh, be careful Misses'." Sheryl Underwood adds, "I just feel so bad for Khloé for what she wants. She wants that happily-ever after; she wants that baby. She thought she had a guy that was going to treat her a certain way. I would be very, very angry."