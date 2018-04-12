The Talk - Mariah Carey Admits Bipolar Disorder; Mrs. O Says She's 'doing great'

Mariah Carey reveals her secret battle with bipolar disorder. "She must have gone through years and years of mental torture," says friend Sharon Osbourne. "I'm just really happy for her. She's owned it. She's now doing great. It's great for everybody else who may be suffering...and I couldn't be prouder of her. I think it's amazing." Eve adds, "I can understand why she kept it a secret in those times. Where we are now, it's a healthy thing to do...back then you had to be perfect." "I think it's the younger generations, like the Demi Lovato's and people like that, who are really teaching us that it's okay to talk about," reflects Sara Gilbert.