The Talk - Reba McEntire Spills on ACM Awards Duet with Kelly Clarkson

Reba McEntire discusses her upcoming duet with Kelly Clarkson for the Academy of Country Music Awards this weekend. The country superstars will perform Reba's 1993 hit "Does He Love You," which is just one of "ACM Flashbacks" to honor classic country music hits and the artists behind them. "Kelly and I got to tour together in 2008 and it was one of the most exciting, fun, creative tours I ever got to be a part of and so for Kelly and myself to get to do this song together, it's just - you know I love her to pieces. You know she's one of my best friends since I met her in 2002, now she's my daughter in law. She's a wonderful person, big hearted, always full of joy and laughter."