The Talk - Sheryl Underwood Cries Over Anchor Calling African-American Teen 'obnoxious'

A local news anchor is getting slammed for calling an African-American teen 'obnoxious' for applying to and getting into 20 colleges. "Sometimes we don't want to hear your opinion," cries out Sheryl Underwood. "This little boy has so much against him because of the color of his skin. He may not be able to go anywhere in this world, but his brain took him to twenty schools here...people need to stop criticizing these kids. Cheer these children on!" Sharon Osbourne adds, "Let him have his moment."