Protester Arrested During Flint Water Fight at the State Capitol

Hundreds of protesters traveled by bus from Flint, Michigan, to the state capitol in Lansing on Wednesday, April 11, to demand action one day after the final four Flint water distribution sites closed. At least one protester was arrested.Gov. Rick Snyder announced Friday the water distribution sites would close because the lead levels in city water continue to improve. Flint residents, however, lined up for miles to obtain the final free bottles of water, and a protest organizer told local media people fear the water is still not safe.These videos from the protest show the residents chanting about Nestle. Nestle was recently approved to increase the volume of fresh water it currently pumps, while residents of Flint claim their water is still unsafe. Messages of anger were written on Nestle water bottles by protesters, MLive reported prior to the group leaving from Flint.Four years ago city officials elected to switch the city’s water source from Lake Huron to the Flint River, which caused lead to leach into the city’s water, sickening many residents. Officials have been working to replace the city’s water pipes over the last two years, when Snyder first recognized the problem. A state aid package provided for the free water bottle distribution. Credit: @kaitnicole97 via Storyful