Arizona Bobcats Appear to Face Off in Tense Battle, Experts Say They're Probably Mating

Two bobcats in Scottsdale, Arizona, seen facing off in what appears to be a tense battle on April 7 were most likely mating, according to the Arizona Department of Game and Fish.Scottsdale resident David Bays was cycling in the McDowell Mountain Ranch when he encountered the pair in a tense duel. According to Bays, the male was trying to mate with the female who wasn’t in the mood.Game and Fish spokesperson Nathan Gonzalez said that the bobcats laying down together after their apparent fight indicated that the two were likely mating.“However, if the female is unreceptive, she often lets the male know exactly how she feels,” Gonzalez told local media.Gonzalez said that people should keep their distances from bobcats, which, unless rabid, aren’t a significant threat to humans. Credit: David Bays via Storyful