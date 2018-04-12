Giant Cruise Ship Smashes Into Dock in Honduras

The arrival of cruise ship MSC Armonia came as a surprise, as she ran into the Port of Coxen Hole in Honduras on April 10.The port is located on the island of Roatan, known for its beaches and dive sites. Tania Connor was able to capture the Armonia as it came crashing into port on Tuesday afternoon.According to this local report, the ship was coming from Cozumel, Mexico, and tried to deploy two anchors in order to avoid crashing into the port. There were no injuries to the crew or any of the onlookers, and the reason for the incident is still being investigated. Credit: Tania Connor via Storyful