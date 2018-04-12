News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
 

Giant Cruise Ship Smashes Into Dock in Honduras

The arrival of cruise ship MSC Armonia came as a surprise, as she ran into the Port of Coxen Hole in Honduras on April 10.The port is located on the island of Roatan, known for its beaches and dive sites. Tania Connor was able to capture the Armonia as it came crashing into port on Tuesday afternoon.According to this local report, the ship was coming from Cozumel, Mexico, and tried to deploy two anchors in order to avoid crashing into the port. There were no injuries to the crew or any of the onlookers, and the reason for the incident is still being investigated. Credit: Tania Connor via Storyful

Latest

0415_0500_nat_commonwealthgames
2:26

Australia's golden games
0415_0500_nat_bushfires
2:23

Sydney bushfire emergency
0414_1800_wa_mining
0:27

Billion dollar WA mining project given green light
0414_1800_wa_party
0:19

Sweet 16 declared out of control
0414_1800_wa_birth
1:25

Incredible moment mum gives birth on footpath outside hospita
0414_1800_wa_insurance
1:09

Elderly man's massive insurance relief
0414_1800_wa_surfer
1:00

Dramatic Margaret River rescue
0414_1800_sa_fish
1:09

Unhappy diner admits biting waiter in fight sparked by fish fillet

Featured

Say goodbye to power cords thanks to James Dyson
3:02

Say goodbye to power cords thanks to James Dyson
Curious boy narrowly escapes falling drawers
0:56

Curious boy narrowly escapes falling drawers
Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
1:10

Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
0403_0500_nat_policebrutality
2:06

Shocking video shows apparent police brutality
0402_1800_sa_children
1:41

Squalid conditions of the home two young children were living in
0402_1800_vic_shovel
1:33

Man hit over the head with shovel in campsite attack
0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'