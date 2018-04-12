‘Why wait, leave today.’ Newsroom reacts to Paul Ryan’s announcement that he will not seek reelection

“For once I applaud a decision by Paul Ryan!” “He knows the jig is up, and he wants to leave fresh and clean.” House Speaker Paul Ryan announced on Wednesday that he’ll be leaving Congress, and Newsroom readers have some strong feelings about his decision.

At a GOP meeting in the Capitol, Ryan revealed he won’t be seeking reelection in November. He plans to leave his position at the end of his term in January. “I did not seek this job. I took it reluctantly. But I have given this job everything that I have,” he said. “To be clear, I am not resigning. I intend to serve my full term as I was elected to do.”

Newsroom comments have poured in, with a majority supporting his resignation: “One more step in the right direction.” Another reader wrote, “With Ryan gone maybe Social Security is safe.”

After nearly 20 years in the House, Ryan said he wanted to spend more time with his family. President Trump tweeted: “Speaker Paul Ryan is a truly good man, and while he will not be seeking re-election, he will leave a legacy of achievement that nobody can question. We are with you Paul!”

Who will replace Ryan? House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., is a possible choice. Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana is also said to be in the running.

