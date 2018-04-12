News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
 

‘Why wait, leave today.’ Newsroom reacts to Paul Ryan’s announcement that he will not seek reelection

“For once I applaud a decision by Paul Ryan!” “He knows the jig is up, and he wants to leave fresh and clean.” House Speaker Paul Ryan announced on Wednesday that he’ll be leaving Congress, and Newsroom readers have some strong feelings about his decision.

At a GOP meeting in the Capitol, Ryan revealed he won’t be seeking reelection in November. He plans to leave his position at the end of his term in January. “I did not seek this job. I took it reluctantly. But I have given this job everything that I have,” he said. “To be clear, I am not resigning. I intend to serve my full term as I was elected to do.”

Newsroom comments have poured in, with a majority supporting his resignation: “One more step in the right direction.” Another reader wrote, “With Ryan gone maybe Social Security is safe.”

After nearly 20 years in the House, Ryan said he wanted to spend more time with his family. President Trump tweeted: “Speaker Paul Ryan is a truly good man, and while he will not be seeking re-election, he will leave a legacy of achievement that nobody can question. We are with you Paul!”

Who will replace Ryan? House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., is a possible choice. Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana is also said to be in the running.

What do you think of Ryan’s decision to retire? Join the conversation in Newsroom.

Latest

0415_0500_nat_commonwealthgames
2:26

Australia's golden games
0415_0500_nat_bushfires
2:23

Sydney bushfire emergency
0414_1800_wa_mining
0:27

Billion dollar WA mining project given green light
0414_1800_wa_party
0:19

Sweet 16 declared out of control
0414_1800_wa_birth
1:25

Incredible moment mum gives birth on footpath outside hospita
0414_1800_wa_insurance
1:09

Elderly man's massive insurance relief
0414_1800_wa_surfer
1:00

Dramatic Margaret River rescue
0414_1800_sa_fish
1:09

Unhappy diner admits biting waiter in fight sparked by fish fillet

Featured

Say goodbye to power cords thanks to James Dyson
3:02

Say goodbye to power cords thanks to James Dyson
Curious boy narrowly escapes falling drawers
0:56

Curious boy narrowly escapes falling drawers
Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
1:10

Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
0403_0500_nat_policebrutality
2:06

Shocking video shows apparent police brutality
0402_1800_sa_children
1:41

Squalid conditions of the home two young children were living in
0402_1800_vic_shovel
1:33

Man hit over the head with shovel in campsite attack
0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'