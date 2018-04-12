NASA Explores Jupiter's Polar Storms in New Animation

Scientists working on NASA’s Juno mission to Jupiter provided an infrared animation showing the cyclones and anticyclones on the planet’s polar regions.A second animation also shows a detailed view of a dynamo, or engine, powering the magnetic field for any planet beyond Earth. Both animations were unveiled during the European Geosciences Union General Assembly in Austria on Wednesday, April 11.The data from Juno’s InfraRed Auroral Mapper (JIRAM) instrument was used to create a 3-D fly-around of the planet’s north pole. The instrument looks at the weather layer down to 30-45 miles below Jupiter’s cloud tops. The imagery will help scientists understand a north pole dominated by a central cyclone surrounded by eight circumpolar cyclones with diameters ranging from 2,500 to 2,900 miles. Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/ASI/INAF/JIRAM via Storyful