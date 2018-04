A missile exploded in the sky above Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, on April 11.This footage posted on Snap map shows an cloud above al-Olaya neighborhood in Riyadh. The Saudi foreign ministry tweeted a warning to the Houthis, which it said are funded by Iran, against targeting civilians.It is the fourth missile attack on Saudi Arabia in five months, according to Reuters. Credit: AbDulAziZ via Storyful