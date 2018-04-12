Wild, Stormy Weather Sweeps Across Fort Lauderdale

A wild day of stormy weather produced two confirmed tornadoes in and around Fort Lauderdale on Tuesday, April 10.The National Weather Service confirmed one tornado in downtown Fort Lauderdale and a second at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, a news report said. The tornado at the airport caused 225 flight delays and closed one runway for for over two hours as debris was removed.This video captures the stormy conditions during a tornado-warned storm in Fort Lauderdale. Credit: Emmet Finneran via Storyful