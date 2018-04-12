Supporters Sing in Honor of Winnie Mandela in Soweto

A memorial service was held for Winnie Mandela at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto, Johannesburg.The anti-apartheid activist and former wife of Nelson Mandela died on April 2 following a long illness.A memorial was also held in the town of Brandfort where Winnie Mandela was kept under house arrest for eight years.This video shows supporters of the left-wing Economic Freedom Fighters party sing and wave a banner and flag with the face of Winnie Mandela on it. Credit: Mia Spies/eNuus via Storyful