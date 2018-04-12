Much loved milkman retires after 60 years

A milkman has dropped off his last ever pint - after spending 60 years delivering more than seven MILLION pints of the white stuff. Christopher Ketteringham, 74, took over his father's business when he was just a teenager - and has only ever taken 13 days off work. The early riser has spent six decades delivering 400 pints a day - and is now looking forward to putting his feet up and having milk brought to his front door. Christopher said: "It's funny, I used to deliver milk and now the milkman will deliver to me.