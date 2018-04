Meet the one-in-a-million 'moon boy' who wears a plastic visor wherever he goes because he is allergic to the SUN. Oliver Kei, seven, was diagnosed with rare genetic condition xeroderma pigmentosum (XP) when he was 18-months-old after he developed dark freckles as a baby. The disorder, which is estimated to affect one in a million people in the US, means his skin cannot repair damage caused by exposure to the sun’s rays and other UV light.