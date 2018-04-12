Police cordon off road after East London stabbing

A man in his 20s has been taken to hospital after he was stabbed in East London amid a wave of violence in the capital.

Officers were called to Upper Clapton road, in Hackney, just before 3pm today.

Video shows the aftermath of the attack, including a police cordon on Rossington street.

The filmer, Anne, said the situation in the neighbourhood has "definitely" got worse.

She said: "The last stabbing happened on the same road just less than 2 weeks ago."

More than 50 people have been killed on London's streets this year.