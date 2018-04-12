Artist has completed a sculpture using newspapers

A top Scots artist has completed a unique sculpture using five tonnes of newspapers. David Mach, 62, started his extravagant work of art a week ago and has just finished the piece for the public gallery. The piece, called 'Against the Tide', has been described as a tsunami breaking into a room and will go on display at Cass Art Glasgow. Some of his best-known works include a submarine made from 6,000 car tyres, the Brick Train near the A66 outside Darlington in the north east of England, and the Big Heids in North Lanarkshire, which overlook the M8.