Billions of Jellyfish-Like Creatures Wash Up on French Coast

The coast of the French resort of Palavas-les-Flots was densely covered with dark purple jellyfish-like organisms called velellas on April 10.Reports said colonies of velellas were washed ashore due to strong southerly winds in recent weeks.Velellas form huge colonies that float on the open ocean, and it is not unusual for them to drift ashore in strong winds. However, reports said it is the first time the phenomenon had been recorded in that region. Credit: Édouard Villemin via Storyful