Two EF0 tornadoes touched down in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Tuesday, April 10, including one at the city’s airport that stirred up debris. The storm delayed arrivals and departures for a time.James Couch, who recorded this video, told Storyful, “I was at the airport when I suddenly heard a gust of wind. I looked outside and saw this scene.” Credit: James Couch via Storyful