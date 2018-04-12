Man holding 'SHOTGUN,' moments before shot dead

A horrifying video has emerged of a bloke swaggering down a street holding a 'SHOTGUN,' moments before he was shot dead by police. The gunman, believed to be in his 40s, held up an Esso petrol garage at around 4.30am on Monday morning and shoved what is believed to be a shotgun in the face of a cashier and demanded he empty the till. He then went out onto the forecourt and began pointing his weapon at petrol pumps and threatening to cause an explosion, shocked eyewitnesses said. Armed police rushed to the scene and shot the man dead at 4.45am, an hour after his former lover had called police from her nearby home.