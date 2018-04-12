angry man tears down the tributes to Henry Vincent

A furious vigilante has torn down the tribute to a career criminal killed by a pensioner in a burglary gone wrong. Iain Gordon, who wore a jacket marked Voluntary Services Lewisham, ripped down more than a dozen bunches of flowers before gathering them on the pavement and stamping on them. He then launched a furious tirade against the burglar, Henry Vincent, branding the crook a “scumbag” as he complained about the shrine - and tried to rip the head off a teddy bear. The bloke, who said he was from Lewisham, then blasted people who left tributes - claiming the flowers were paid with using cash stolen by Vincent, who was stabbed by 78-year-old Richard Osborn-Brooks.