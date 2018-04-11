Khloe Kardashian's boyfriend caught cheating

This exclusive footage shows pregnant Khloe Kardashian's boyfriend Tristan Thompson getting up close and personal with a mystery brunette on a night out. The Canadian basketball player was reportedly spotted locking lips with the woman at PH-D Lounge, an upscale rooftop bar in New York on Saturday (Apr 7). Videos filmed by a fellow reveler appear to show Thompson, 27, who is expecting a baby with reality star Khloé Kardashian, 33, leaning in for a kiss.