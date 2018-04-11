Tracy Morgan receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Oscar-winner Jordan Peele celebrated Tracy Morgan as a “legend” and an influence as the 30 Rock actor was presented with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Morgan, a former Saturday Night Live comedian who created The Last OG series with Peele, was given the honour in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Peele, the Get Out director who won an Academy Award for the film's screenplay, was joined by Martin Lawrence to honour Morgan at the Hollywood Boulevard ceremony.