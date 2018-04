A whale that was stranded on the beach of Punta Mogotes, beside Mar del Plata, in Argentina, died on April 10 despite efforts to keep it alive and get it back into deeper water.The eight-meter-long whale, a young humpback, washed ashore on April 8 and early tests indicated that it suffered from anemia and infections, though a cause of death had not been determined. Credit: Germán Lagrasta via Storyful