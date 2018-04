A high-flying professional, who thought her shaky hand was a side effect of IVF drugs, was horrified to be diagnosed with Parkinson's - just as her mum was succumbing to the final stages of the disease.

Donna Marshall, 49, of Tunbridge Wells, Kent - whose mum and gran both died from the progressive neurological condition, which is incurable and can eventually leave sufferers in a vegetative state - did not realise it could be genetic.