Ba Streets Covered by Floodwaters During Cyclone Keni

A main street in the town of Ba was covered by floodwaters on Tuesday, April 10, as Fiji braved Cyclone Keni.Elsewhere in Fiji, Houses were damaged and trees were uprooted in Kadavu during the storm. This came just nine days after Cyclone Josie lashed the South Pacific country.On Wednesday, Cyclone Keni tracked southwest of Tonga, knocking out power for people on the southern island of ’Eua, Radio NZ reported. Credit: Poonam Balsara via Storyful