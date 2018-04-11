Canadian-born kids of Russian spies win right to stay Canadian citizens

The Canadian-born children of Russian spies have won the right to remain Canadian citizens. Tim and Alex Vavilov were born in Toronto to Elena Vavilova and Andrey Bezrukov — their parents used stolen identities when they were deployed to Canada by the KGB in the 1980s. The family was eventually sent to the U.S. where they were eventually busted by the FBI. The Vavilov brothers say they had no clue their parents were Russian spies, but once their story was exposed, the Canadian government argued the two boys did not qualify as Canadian citizens because their mother and father were “employees of a foreign government,” making the kids ineligible for status under the Citizenship Act.