Stopping killer robots before they get to us first

Stopping killer robots before they get get to us first sounds like fiction, but experts fear they could be a reality in the very near future. This month, governments convened in Geneva at the Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons to discuss concerns over lethal autonomous weapons systems, also known as “killer robots.” The National takes a look at the advancements in technology, what weapons manufacturers have already started producing, and hear from AI and robotics experts who are campaigning for bans on this technology before it's too late.