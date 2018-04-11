Tornado Siren Sounds at Fort Lauderdale Airport

Hundreds of flights were delayed at the Fort Lauderdale airport on April 10, after a possible tornado touched down near the terminal.The airport’s north runway was closed for two and a half hours, resulting in 225 delayed flights and 18 cancellations. Passengers at the airport shared video on social media showing rotating winds sweep the tarmac and a cart that collided with private jet.According to reports, at least two possible tornadoes were spotted on the ground in Broward County. The National Weather Service issued warnings but has not confirmed a tornado had touched down.This video shows passengers move away from the airport window after the tornado siren was activated. Credit: Plytapus via Storyful