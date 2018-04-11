Heavy Rain Pounds Fort Lauderdale as Storm Sweeps Through

A strong tornado-warned storm accompanied with heavy rains could be seen moving ashore along the coast of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on April 10. The area was under a tornado warning, which expired into a thunderstorm warning on Tuesday afternoon.According to reports, at least two possible tornadoes were spotted on the ground in Broward County. The National Weather Service issued warnings but had not confirmed a tornado had touched down. Credit: godedgo via Storyful