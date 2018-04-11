Photos: Underwater fish’s-eye vortex

These incredible underwater images are taken of gigantic bloom of sardines as they form the shape of a fish's eye. The massive school of fish appears like a gigantic swirling vortex as it parts ways to allow divers to swim through, before reforming in a silver shimmer. Incredibly, the otherworldly shot was also captured with a fish-eye lens by Jerome Kim, from Manila, Philippines. (Caters News)

See more news-related photo galleries and follow us on Yahoo News Photo Twitter and Tumblr.