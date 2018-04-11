Jeremy Corbyn: There has to be a political solution in Syria

Prime Minister Theresa May has signalled that Britain could back western military action in Syria following the suspected gas attack over the weekend. Theresa May spoke to both President Trump and France's President Macron and agreed that the international community "needed to respond". Asked if he thought Parliament should be recalled to decide on any military intervention in Syria, Jeremy Corbyn said: "Well, at the moment there is no decision to intervene, or not.

"I think the intervention ought to be to support the United Nations in undertaking an investigation into the chemical weapons attack.".